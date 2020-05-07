May is the month to start putting your mental health first

(WSYR-TV) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a reminder that it is important to check in with your loved ones and yourself to see how everyone’s doing and if anyone needs a little extra support.
You can access free meditation and mindfulness resources by visiting here.
The state has also set up an emotional support hotline. You can find free support, consultations and provider referrals at 1-844-863-9314.
You can call that line anytime from anywhere.
