New hair study reveals what people eat

Health
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Scientists say they can figure out what a person eats by their hair.

Researchers from the University of Utah collected hair from barbers and hair salons from 65 cities around the county and tested their chemical tracings.

They found on average, 57% of U.S. diets are made up of animal protein like meat and dairy. And in zip codes with lower socioeconomic status, they ate more of it.

Scientists also found a connection between the cost of the haircut and someone’s diet: the cheaper the cut, the more animal protein they ate.

You can read the full report on the University of Utah’s website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected