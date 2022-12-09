ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has seen a 64% increase in confirmed Influenza cases, according to the New York State Health Connector.

Data shows that there are 44,426 confirmed flu cases throughout the state — 41,765 of those cases are Type A and 391 are Type B. 2,270 of these confirmed cases are unspecified types.

Recently, Senator Chuck Schumer called for the US Department of Health and Human Services for help as flu and RSV cases are skyrocketing in the region — overwhelming hospitals.

