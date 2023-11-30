WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases means the return of mandatory masking at Samaritan Medical Center.

In an announcement made on the hospital’s website, Samaritan Medical Center (the hospital), including the Walker Center for Cancer Care, will now require facemasks in all patient care areas and public spaces within the hospital. Long term care remain masks-required.

The announcement does not impact Samaritan’s outpatient locations including specialty clinics, family health centers or lab and imaging locations.

Any further updates to this change will be added to samaritanhealth.com/news.