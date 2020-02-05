Test results from possible coronavirus case in Ithaca might not be ready for a week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It might take a full week for the Centers for Disease Control to determine if samples from a sick Cornell University student are positive or negative for coronavirus.

The newest strain of coronavirus, which developed and is being spread from China, has been deemed a world health emergency by the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday the Tompkins County Health Department was conducting a “contact investigation,” which figures out who else may have been exposed to the virus by the student.

In an email to the Cornell campus community on Monday night, administrators say anyone who’s been deemed in “close contact” will be contacted by the health department.

In the same email, students, faculty and staff first learned of this possible case of coronavirus.

The student, who lives off campus, has been isolated and is under constant care and watch, University administrators explained.

The combination of the student’s systems, which resemble the flu, and his/her travel to China in the last 14 days qualify for coronavirus testing.

The Tompkins County Health Department tells its community members that no further action is needed on their parts, but everyone should follow typical flu season-routines like washing hands and sneezing into the corner of arms.

A junior at Cornell University tells NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan that she wishes the university would share more information, specifically what’s being done to protect the campus like disinfecting or cleaning classrooms.

Administrators at Cornell University declined requests for interviews, but the university shares a coronavirus information page on its website that claims no special cleaning procedures are needed.

