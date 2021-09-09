The Latest: Arizona hospitalizations over 2,000 for 10th day

Workers sort out bags from passengers before they go to their respective quarantine facilities as they arrive at Manila’s International Airport, Philippines on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The government lifts travel restrictions in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia starting Monday as the country hits the highest single-day record of 22,415 new COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

PHOENIX — Arizona reported nearly 2,500 coronavirus cases and hospitalizations remained above 2,000 for the 10th straight day.

The additional 2,480 confirmed cases and 62 deaths were reported Thursday on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. There were 2,071 coronavirus patients occupying hospital beds on Wednesday. The state’s hospitalizations peaked at 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge.

Citing staff shortages, hospital officials say they’re stressed by the recent influx of coronavirus cases. That makes it difficult to patients needing other medical reasons.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose in the past two weeks from 2,626 on Aug. 24 to 2,907 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average daily deaths rose from 19 to 32 during the same period.

The state has registered 1.03 million total cases and 19,141 confirmed deaths.

___

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BRUSSELS — Belgium’s vaccination task force says people with a weakened immune system will be offered an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The task force says the measure is for people over 12 who have reduced immunity due to a condition or a medical treatment. That includes those with congenital immune disorders, cancer treatments or chronic dialysis.

“As a result, their bodies are less responsive to the vaccine and an additional dose is recommended for optimal protection against severe disease progression, hospitalization or even death from COVID-19,” the task force said.

Up to 400,000 people among the 11.5 million inhabitants are eligible for an extra shot, according to the task force.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Sri Lankan health ministry says it will inoculate youth ages 12 to 18 years against COVID-19 soon, saying the move will help re-open the schools, which have been closed for more than six months.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says about 2 million school children will be vaccinated under this effort and classes for students in grades 7 to 13 could begin when the vaccination is finished.

To help contain the coronavirus, the government imposed a lockdown Aug. 20 that runs through Sept. 13. The health ministry says 62% of the population above age 20 is vaccinated.

Sri Lanka has registered 474,480 confirmed cases and 10,689 confirmed deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — Researchers say federal government data significantly understated the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes last year.

Official numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are missing about 12% of COVID cases among nursing home residents and 14% of deaths. That’s according to new estimates published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Network Open, by a Harvard researcher and her team.

It translates to thousands of missing data points, suggesting more than 118,300 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 last year, or about 30% of all coronavirus deaths nationally.

The researchers attributed the data holes to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services not requiring nursing homes to report cases and deaths until May 2020, well into the pandemic. The new estimates rely on numbers from states that required fuller reporting.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic.

That’s according to a person familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Biden has signed a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government. The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in schools, workplaces and university campuses. The White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

—By Zeke Miller

___

NAIROBI, Kenya — The World Health Organization’s Africa director says “we will get 25% less doses than we were anticipating by the end of the year” to combat COVID-19.

While the COVAX facility has delivered over 5 million vaccine doses to African countries in the past week, Matshidiso Moeti says, “three times as many doses have been thrown away in the United States alone” since March.

Moeti’s comments to reporters came as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just 3% of people across the African continent have been fully vaccinated.

“Every dose is precious,” Moeti said. “If companies and countries prioritize vaccine equity, this pandemic would be over quickly.”

African health officials are dismayed by Wednesday’s announcement that the global COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to low-and middle-income countries is again cutting its delivery forecast. It projects about 1.4 billion doses will be available through the program by year’s end, down from the expected 1.8 billion.

That revision, Moeti said, is “in part because of the prioritization of bilateral deals over international solidarity.” Also, the rollout of booster shots by some richer countries has caused alarm. WHO officials say the target of vaccinating 10% of people in Africa by the end of this month is being missed. The goal is to vaccinate 40% by the end of the year.

Moeti reported a decrease of nearly 25% in new cases in Africa last week, “the steepest drop in eight weeks since the peak in July.”

___

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency expects to decide on whether four more coronavirus vaccines, including ones made by China and Russia, should be recommended for authorization across Europe by the end of the year.

Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the agency’s head of vaccines strategy, says the regulator was currently reviewing results of the vaccines made by CureVac and Novavax. The agency officials plan to discuss the shots with both companies “in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this year, CureVac reported its vaccine was less than 50% effective, while Novavax said its shot was about 90% effective. Novavax said it would seek approval first in developing countries rather than focus on the EU or the U.S. markets.

Cavaleri says talks with the Chinese and Russian producers of vaccines had been “constructive,” but more data are needed.

___

PARIS — France has given citizenship to more than 12,000 health care workers, grocery cashiers and others who carried out essential work during the pandemic and repeated lockdowns.

A year ago, the government offered a special, accelerated citizenship procedure to front-line workers amid the virus crisis. The minister in charge of citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, announced the results on Thursday.

Of 16,381 people who applied, 12,012 “have become French,” she said in a statement.

“Health workers, security and cleaning workers, childcare workers, cashiers, home aid workers, garbage collectors … the Republic is honored to welcome these new French citizens,” she said.

France imposed a strict lockdown in early 2020 and milder confinement measures later to help contain surges of the virus. Hospitalizations and infections have been subsiding in recent weeks after the government stepped up vaccination measures.

___

TOKYO — Japan has extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and 18 other areas until the end of September as health care systems remain under severe strain.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says serious cases remain high and are still overwhelming many hospitals. Despite the prolonged emergency, the largely voluntary measures have become less effective as the exhausted public increasingly ignores them.

The extension covers a period when Japan’s government is in transition. Suga has announced he is not running in a Sept. 29 race for his party’s leadership, and his successor in that race likely will be the next prime minister. His government has faced sharp criticism over its handling of the virus.

About 49% of people have completed inoculations, with the rate expected to exceed 60% by the end of September, Nishimura says.

___

NEW YORK — United Airlines says more than half its workers who weren’t vaccinated last month have gotten the shots since the airline announced it will require proof of vaccination.

The airline is detailing rules around its requirement that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 by late September. United officials say employees with an exemption from vaccination because of medical conditions or religious beliefs will be placed on unpaid leave in early October. Those whose exemption requests are denied, and who still refuse to get the shots, will be fired.

United is citing “dire” statistics around the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States in explaining its new policy.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The White House says Biden’s afternoon speech Thursday will encourage vaccinations for those who haven’t had a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated. He’ll also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to boost testing and promote mask requirements. And he’ll emphasize steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will encourage vaccine mandates for workforces and schools.

She says: “We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life. That’s what our objective is. So we want to be specific about what we’re trying to achieve.”

___

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 patients fill Philippine hospitals to capacity, officials say the coronavirus has hit an orphanage and infected almost 100 children.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the outbreak in the orphanage could have been prevented and “the children could have been saved from the life-threatening risks of COVID” had minimum health standards been strickly followed.

Of the 122 people infected, 99 are age 18 and younger while the rest are personnel of the Gentlehands Orphanage, the mayor said in a statement Thursday. The virus apparently spread when an adult who was infected but didn’t have symptoms visited the orphanage in the city in metropolitan Manila.

The Philippines reported 12,751 new cases and 174 deaths on Wednesday and has totaled 2.1 million cases and 34,672 confirmed deaths.

____

SYDNEY — Parts of Australia’s New South Wales state will come out of lockdown Saturday and the government plans to ease restrictions in Sydney once 70% of its residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The government on Thursday outlined plans to ease restrictions in Sydney, which has been locked down since June, but it also warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations won’t plateau until next month.

Coastal areas north of Sydney, the Murrumbidgee region south of the city and the Riverina to the west will be released from the statewide lockdown Saturday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Australia’s most populous state will exit lockdown in a “cautious and staged” way as vaccination rates rise. In New South Wales, 43% of the population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated.

___

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaii is launching a program that will allow people to use their smart phones to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The move comes shortly before Honolulu and Maui begin instituting vaccine requirements for patrons of restaurants and other businesses.

State officials say people who have been vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to upload a photo of their paper vaccination card to the Safe Travels Hawaii website to create a digital vaccination record. The website will crosscheck the information with data in the state’s vaccination database.

Diners may show the record to restaurants in lieu of their paper vaccination card.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is buying an extra 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Spain as it tries to keep a surge in vaccination rates going during an outbreak of the coronavirus in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the doses will arrive Friday and she has also got a second, larger deal in the works with another country.

New Zealand was slow to get its vaccination rollout going but has been catching up to other developed since the outbreak of the delta variant began last month. About 55% of New Zealanders have received at least one dose.

New daily community cases have been decreasing and were down to 13 Thursday. Auckland remains in a strict lockdown and health authorities try to extinguish the outbreak entirely.

___