TV reporter credits viewer with noticing cancerous lump

In this undated selfie provided by Victoria Price, Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, Fla., points to her neck. The television news reporter is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out. She followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer. Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday, July 27, 2020, to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes. (Victoria Price via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A television news reporter in Florida is crediting an eagle-eyed viewer for noticing a lump on her neck and emailing her that she should get it checked out. Victoria Price, a reporter for WFLA in Tampa, followed the advice and was diagnosed with cancer.

Price tweeted that she is undergoing surgery on Monday to remove the tumor, her thyroid and a couple of lymph nodes.

“Doctor said it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure,” she said.

The viewer emailed Price last month, saying the lump reminded her of one she had had.

Price, 28, an investigative reporter, said this week that her television station’s catchphrase is “8 On Your Side.”

“But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Price said. “I will be forever grateful for the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?”