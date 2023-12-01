CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upper respiratory illnesses are climbing across the country. 10 states are reporting high activity of COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

A few days ago, Central New York wasn’t lumped in with the rest of the country. Now, it’s a different story.

Within the past week, parts of Onondaga County have started to see more RSV, flu, strep, and hand foot and mouth.

Heather Drake Bianchi said Drakos Pediatric Urgent Care is starting to see the spike.

“We’re seeing these kids with really bad Hand Foot and Mouth where it’s really causing them so much pain that they’re not able to eat and drink as much,” she said.

They’re now starting to see RSV in daycare and school-aged kids, as well as infants.

Drake Bianchi warns adults can get infected with all of these viruses too.

“We’re also starting to see that the parents are getting it and the grandparents are getting it as well,” said Drake Bianchi. “This is very transferable to adults and the older population as well, and so if your kiddo is sick you really gotta keep them home even if it’s the holidays, and that’s really tough for some people.”

To keep you and your family healthy, she encourages you to wash your hands, stay hydrated, and get enough sleep.

“Rest is so crucial for children,” she said. “That’s when all their neurotransmitters are resetting, and everything that they’re learning throughout the day is really resetting. It’s so important to their health, so not skipping nap time.”

Her last piece of advice? Get vaccinated.

Most kids six months or older can get a COVID and flu shot.

For RSV, pregnant women, people 60 or older, and infants younger than eight months can get vaccinated.

“You can go to your doctor and get your flu shot, and RSV vaccination, and covid vaccination all in the same visit. Just do it before Christmas so there’s a couple of weeks where immunity really has a chance to take effect, and then by the time you get to these big family parties, you’re not going to be knocked down as much.”