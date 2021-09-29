Click to see where Wegmans will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As flu season approaches, there is an easy way to get your flu vaccine and get protection heading into winter.

Wegmans is offering a drive-thru clinic this Friday, Saturday and Tuesday. There is no need to schedule an appointment nor to have a prescription. And while in most instances, the vaccine is free, Wegmans does ask that you bring your insurance card.

Friday, October 1st from 8am to 11am (Seniors) Destiny USA Parking lot on Solar Street adjacent to Embassy Suites

Saturday, October 2nd 11am to 3pm (Community) Destiny USA Parking lot on Solar Street adjacent to Embassy Suites

Tuesday, October 5th 8am to 11am (Seniors) Drivers Village South Bay Road entrance



In addition to the drive thru offerings, flu shot clinics for seniors will be held inside the Drivers Village Express Location next to Burdick Kia on Monday October 4th through Friday, October 8th from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Bring your insurance card.

The flu vaccine is also available at all Wegmans Pharmacies during normal business hours for ages 2 and up. Customers are asked to bring their prescription drug insurance card to the clinic.