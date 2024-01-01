ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — WellNow Urgent Care will no longer accept Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the health insurance company announced late Sunday evening.

Excellus says this news comes after they had contract discussions with WellNow in good faith to keep them in their network. These discussions included increased reimbursement, but they said WellNow rejected their offer.

WellNow announced last October the possibility of them dropping Excellus due to unfair rates. WellNow said they sent a warning to Excellus to update “current and renewal reimbursement rates that reflect both the cost and the value of the services” that WellNow provides.

After lawmakers urged the CEO of Excellus Jim Reed to reconsider, Reed said they couldn’t accept WellNow’s proposal and that they engaged in an aggressive campaign against Excellus.

Excellus says that WellNow is an out-of-network provider starting Monday, January 1, adding that members may pay more for out-of-network care and have benefits that could cover some of the costs.

Members can log in to their online account to view plan coverage or call the Customer Care phone number on the back of their member card.