SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the loss last season in the exact same game to C-NS, Christian Brothers Academy got revenge on Sunday night, defeating the Northstars 34-7, in the Section III Class AA Championship.

C-NS would get on the board first with an early touchdown from Davine Bennett, but it would be all Brothers from there.

CBA would score 24 points heading into halftime with Jamier Handford racking up two rushing touchdowns for the Brothers.

CBA advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA quarterfinals to face Elmira (Section IV Champion) on Saturday at Vestal High School.