SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2010, the Baldwinsville boys soccer team will play for a state title. Baldwinsville defeated Lancaster (Section VI) in the Class AAA State semifinals on Saturday night 2-0. The Bees will face Brentwood (Section XI) in the NYSPHSAA Class AAA State Championship game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Middletown High School.

The Cincinnatus girls are headed back to the state finals, after falling last year in the title game. The Lions rocked Fort Ann (Section II) on Saturday in the Class D Final Four 6-0. Cincinnatus will face Fillmore (Section V) on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for the NYSPHSAA Class D State title at Homer High School.

In Class B, the Marcellus girls saw their season come to an end on Saturday. The Mustangs dropped a 2-1 overtime heartbreaker to Bath (Section V) in the state semifinals.