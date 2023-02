LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Top-seed Baldwinsville scored two goals in the first period and never looked back, shutting out C-NS 4-0 in the Section III Division I semifinals on Thursday.

Keegan Lynch scored a goal and added two assists for the Bees in the win. Jon Schirmer got the win in net, stopping all 18 shots he faced.

Baldwinsville (19-1-1) will square off against West Genesee on Monday at the War Memorial for the Section III Division I Championship.