The Bishop Ludden boys basketball team picked up its third straight win, charging past Phoenix on Thursday night 79-52.

Tim Dunham was one of ten different players to score for the Gaelic Knights. Tim led the way with a game-high 24 points. Lincoln Kersey paced the Firebirds with 12 points in the loss.

Bishop Ludden (6-2) will hosts St. Francis out of the Buffalo area on Saturday. Phoenix (6-3) will look to bounce back next Tuesday at Canastota.