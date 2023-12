CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2017, the C-NS boys basketball team defeated West Genesee on Tuesday night 73-70.

Andrew Benedict led the Northstars with a team-high 22 points. Nathan Francis chipped in 17 points, hitting five threes. Jordan Cain poured in a game-high 25 points in the loss for the Wildcats.

C-NS (5-1) will travel to Fowler on Thursday. West Genesee (3-2) is back in action Thursday at Henninger.