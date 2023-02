SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In the game of the day at OCC, the C-NS girls knocked out top-seed Auburn 67-61 in overtime in the Class AA semifinals.

Brianna Weaver was one of four Northstars in double-figures, leading the way with 21 points. Auburn’s Leah Middleton wrapped up her fantastic career, dropping a game-high 48 points in the loss.

C-NS (15-7) will look to defend its title next Saturday at OCC against Liverpool at 7 p.m. in the Section III Class AA Finals.