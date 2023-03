SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS girls lacrosse team opened the season on Wednesday night with a 14-7 win at Westhill.

Sophia Nesci and Mackenzie Prentice led the way for the Northstars with six points each. Kara Rosenberger paced the Warriors with six goals in the loss.

C-NS (1-0) returns to action on Saturday at South Jefferson. Westhill (0-1) travels to Liverpool next Monday.