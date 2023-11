SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Christian Brothers Academy takes its shot at dethroning the defending state champs on Saturday at C-NS High School.

CBA will square off against Bennett (Section VI Champion) at 6 p.m. on the turf at Bragman Stadium.

The Brothers are a perfect 12-0 this season. Bennett, is the defending Class AA State Champions. The Tigers have played in the last two state championship games, and have won 18 straight games.