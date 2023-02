NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#3 seed CBA/J-D skated to a 5-2 win over New Hartford on Thursday night in the Section III Division II quarterfinals.

Quinn Wimer scored a pair of goals for the Brothers in the win.

CBA/J-D (14-7) advances to the Section III Division II semifinals next Friday. The Brothers will face #2 seed Cortland/Homer at the J.M McDonald Sports Complex at 7 p.m.