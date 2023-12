SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) —

Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) boys basketball team picked up a 53-50 home win over CBA (Albany) on Friday afternoon.

CBA Syracuse trailed 30-27 at halftime, but Jason Brunson would help to spark the comeback. Brunson led the way with 13 points.

CBA Syracuse (2-5) will take on La Salle Academy next Friday night as part of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic.