SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Central Square girls basketball team fell to Indian River 35-26 in the Section III Class A title game at OCC.

Natalie Bush led the way for Central Square with 12 points. Isabella Davis led Indian River with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds.

Indian River will take on Franklin Academy this Wednesday at C-NS in the NYSPHSAA Class A Sub-Regional game.