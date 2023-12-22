JAMESVILLE-DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR) —

Chittenango’s Ryan Moesch dropped a school-record 55 points, but it wasn’t enough falling to Jamesville-DeWitt in double overtime 83-81.

Moesch scored 18 of his 55 points in the 4th quarter, tying the game with under ten seconds to play. In the second overtime, J-D’s Alan Zanders scored the game winning layup with five seconds to go.

Zanders was one of three Red Rams players in double figures with 12 points. Terrell Willis led the way with 21 points, and Jack Hazelton added 18 points in the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt (4-1) returns to action next Wednesday at Central Square. Chittenango (6-3) will look to bounce back next Thursday at F-M.