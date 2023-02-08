NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With just under 12 seconds to play in the second overtime, Clinton sophomore Mackinley Ronan scored, giving the Warriors a 1-0 Section III Championship win over Skaneateles.

Clinton goalie Casey Clausen got the win in net, finishing the night with 20 saves. Isabelle Wells was outstanding in goal for the Lakers. Wells stopped 34 of the 35 shots she faced in the loss.

Clinton (11-4) advances to the NYSPHSAA state play. The NYSPHSAA regional semifinals will take place on February 17th at NEXUS Center in Utica. Skaneateles concludes its season with a record of 7-5.