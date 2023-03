SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cortland girls basketball team edged Westhill 47-41 at SRC Arena to win the Section III Class B championship. This is the Purple Tigers first sectional title in 13 years, after their first year in Class B.

Valerosa Gambitta led Cortland with 15 points and six rebounds. Janiah Robinson led the way for Westhill with a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Cortland will face the Section IV champion in the NYSPHSAA Regionals next Saturday at OCC.