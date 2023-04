CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The J-D boys lacrosse team opened the season with a convincing 16-7 road win at West Genesee on Tuesday night.

Seven different players scored for the Red Rams in the win. Samuel Brazell led the way with four goals and three assists. Gannon Kessler and Graham Kesselring added five points apiece for J-D.

Jamesville-DeWitt (1-0) returns to action on Thursday at home against ESM. West Genesee (2-3) will look to snap its three-game losing streak at Penfield on Saturday.