ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball team capped off a perfect season, sweeping their way to their second straight NYSPHSAA Division II State Title. The Red Rams defeated Westhampton Beach (Section XI) in the finals, in straight sets.

J-D senior Luke McQuaid led the Red Rams with 15 kills. Avery Kielbasinski chipped in 13 kills for J-D in the championship win.

Jamesville-DeWitt finishes the season 21-0.