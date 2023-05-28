SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Jamesville-DeWitt put up four runs in the first inning and never looked back, routing Indian River 15-0 in the Section III Class A baseball semifinals.

Seven different J-D players had at least one run batted in. Luke VanMarter led the way with three RBI. Jake Ogata tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake gave up just two hits, striking out nine for the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt (12-7) moves on to the Section III Class A title game to face New Hartford. That game will be played Monday night at 6 p.m. at OCC Stadium in Syracuse.