LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool boys basketball team scored 20 or more points in every quarter, charging past Utica Proctor on Wednesday 95-59.

The Warriors put five players in double figures, led by 28 points from Andreo Ash. Jah’Deuir Reese chipped in 18 points and Bruce Wingate added 16 for Liverpool in the win.

The Warriors have won seven straight games.

Liverpool (18-3) returns to action on Saturday in the Section III Class AA semifinals against CBA at OCC.