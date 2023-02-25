SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Defending Section III Class AA champ Liverpool cruised past CBA 63-48 in the semifinals at OCC on Saturday.

Jah’Deuir Reese was one of four Warriors in double figures, leading the way with 18 points. Andreo Ash chipped in 17 points in the win over the Brothers. CBA senior Braeden Burns led the way for the Brothers with a game-high 20 points.

Liverpool (19-3) will look to defend its title, next Sunday at OCC against West Genesee. The Class AA Championship game will tip at 7 p.m. at the SRC Arena.