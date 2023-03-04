SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday evening the Liverpool girls basketball team accomplished something that hasn’t been done in 16 years. The Warriors captured their first sectional title since 2007 defeating C-NS 57-50 in the Section III Class AA championship.

A’briyah Cunningham paced Liverpool with 20 points and six rebounds. Nevaeh Wingate chipped in 11 points and Jakeira Stackhouse added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kathleen McRobbie led the way for C-NS with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Liverpool will face Section II champion Albany in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals next Saturday at SRC Arena at 11 a.m.