CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls basketball team locked up the SCAC Metro League title with a 55-37 win over C-NS on Tuesday night.

Navaeh Wingate led the Warriors with 22 points. A’briyah Cunningham added eight points.

Kathleen McRobbie-Taru led the Northstars with 14 points.

Liverpool (15-3) returns to action on Wednesday at Baldwinsville. C-NS (11-7) will look to bounce back at home against Henninger on Friday.