SYRACUSE, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls raced out to a 46-22 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising past RFA in the Section III Class AA semifinals 69-52.

Nevaeh Wingate scored 24 of her team-high 28 points in the first half, helping the Warriors to the win. Gianna Washington chipped in 15 points. Amya McLeod led all scorers, with a game-high 29 points in the loss for RFA.

Liverpool (19-3) advances to the Section III Class AA championship game to face defending champ C-NS next Saturday at OCC.