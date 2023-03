MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Marcellus boys lacrosse team opened the season on Thursday with a convincing 12-1 win over Auburn.

Doryn LeClair paced the Mustangs attack with seven points. Chris Doshna added three goals and an assist.

Marcellus (1-0) will travel to Cazenovia on Saturday to take on the Lakers. Auburn (0-1) will hosts Westhill on Saturday.