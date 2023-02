HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Mexico senior Anyssia Ingersoll joined the 1,000 point club on Thursday night in a win at Homer.

With 6:32 left to play in the second quarter, Ingersoll hit a free throw giving her the milestone.

Anyssia finished the game with 31 points, as Mexico defeated Homer 63-51.

Mexico (16-2) is back in action Saturday at home against Phoenix. Homer (6-12) will look to bounce back on Friday hosting Chittenango.