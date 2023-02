MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Chittenango boys basketball team bounced back from an early season loss to Marcellus, defeating the Mustangs on Tuesday night 70-54.

Alex and Ryan Moesch combined for 48 points in the win for the Bears. Will Kershaw paced the Mustangs with 18 points in the loss.

Chittenango (14-2) will try to extend their winning streak to eight games at Skaneateles on Thursday. Marcellus (11-4) will look to rebound Friday at home against Phoenix.