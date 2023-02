SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Nottingham Bulldogs picked up their fifth straight win on Tuesday night edging visiting F-M 46-43.

Steyvon Jones paced the Bulldogs with 18 points. Trevor Roe poured in a game-high 19 points in the loss for the Hornets.

Nottingham (13-5) will look for its sixth straight win on Friday night at home against West Genesee. F-M (10-6) returns to action at Henninger on Thursday.