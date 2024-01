SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse Academy of Science was edged by Bishop Timon on Saturday 65-61 in boys high school basketball action.

Thon Chol paced the Atoms with 20 points and eight rebounds. Andre Pasha added 19 points, 21 rebounds, nine blocks and seven assists in the loss.

SAS (5-2) returns to action on Tuesday at Mexico.