SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Section III Class A boys and girls semifinals taking center stage on Friday night at OCC. You can watch the highlights of all four semifinal games by clicking on the video player above.

Boys Class A



New Hartford – 81

Bishop Grimes – 71

Central Square – 49

Fulton – 43

*The Section III Class A boys championship between New Hartford and Central Square will take place next Sunday at 5 p.m. at the SRC Arena.

Girls Class A



Indian River – 59

Jamesville-DeWitt – 42

Central Square – 56

CBA – 44

*The Section III Class A girls championship between Indian River and Central Square will take place next Saturday at 5 p.m. at OCC.