BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles boys hockey team edged Salmon River (Section X Champion) 3-2 in the NYSPHSAA Division II semifinals on Saturday in Buffalo.

Henry Major got the scoring started for the Lakers, scoring the first goal of the game. Major would set up Alex Whitlock in the second period, tying the game at two.

With under three minutes to play in the third, Andrew Gaglione scored the game-winner on the power play, lifting the Lakers to the championship game.

Skaneateles (21-3) will take on Pelham (Section I Champion) in the NYSPHSAA Division II State Championship on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Buffalo.