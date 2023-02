LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Tully boys made the short trek to LaFayette on Wednesday night, cruising past the Lancers 59-38.

Ryan Mize led the Black Knights, posting a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Dan Mech chipped in 16 points in the win.

Tully (14-3) returns to action Friday at home against Onondaga. LaFayette (10-6) will look to bounce back Friday on the road at APW.