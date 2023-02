WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Weedsport boys extended their winning streak to 17 games, edging Tully in overtime Thursday night 66-57.

Lucio Cole led the way for the Warriors, scoring a game-high 21 points. Ryan Adams and Troy Brown both chipped in 16 points for Weedsport. Matt Congelli paced the Black Knights with a double-double, 17 points and ten rebounds.

Weedsport (20-2) advances to the Section III Class C semifinals to face top-seed Dolgeville on Sunday at OCC.