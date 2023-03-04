SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Weedsport girls basketball team fell to Cooperstown Saturday afternoon at OCC 64-59 in the Section III Class C title game.

Keegan Mcnabb, Gabby Jeffers, and Mallory Brown each scored 13 points in the loss for the Warriors. Rory Nelen led the Hawkeyes with 17 points. She was one of three players for Cooperstown that finished in double figures.

Cooperstown will face unbeaten Union Springs (Section IV Champion) next Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional final. This will be the Hawkeyes’ sixth trip to the state tournament in the last 10 years.