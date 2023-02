CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two-seed West Genesee got all they could handle from 10-seed Baldwinsville, as the Wildcats held off the Bees 44-33 in the Section III Class AA quarterfinals.

Christian and Jordan Cain combine to scored 28 points for West Genny in the win over B’ville.

West Genesee (17-4) advances to the Section III Class AA semifinals to face three-seed Nottingham on Saturday at OCC.