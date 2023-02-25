SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Tied at 53, the West Genesee boys basketball team ended the game on a 12-3 run, holding off Nottingham 65-56.

Christian Amica paced the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points. Christian and Jordan Cain combined to scored 29 points, helping West Genesee to the win over the Bulldogs. Denarius McCurty led Nottingham with 21 points in the loss.

West Genesee (18-4) will face Liverpool in the Section III Class AA Championship next Sunday at OCC. It will be a rematch of last years title game.