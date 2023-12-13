SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys picked up a big road win on Tuesday night, edging Nottingham 70-63.

Tied at 57 in the 4th quarter, Jordan Cain would score five straight points, helping the Wildcats top the Bulldogs. Cain led the way for West Genesee with 20 points. Former News Channel 9 Student Athlete of the Week Steyvon Jones paced Nottingham with a game-high 26 points.

West Genesee (3-1) returns to the hardwood next Wednesday at home against C-NS. Nottingham (3-2) is back in action hosting SAS on Friday.