SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats edged Baldwinsville 2-1 in the Section III Division I Championship on Thursday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Will Schneid and Kyle Evanchak scored the goals for the Wildcats. Luke Beck stopped 26 shots in net for West Genesee in the win over the Bees.

It’s the Wildcats second straight Section III title, and 14th in program history.

West Genesee (20-3) advances to the NYSPHSAA Division I Regional Round to face Ithaca (Section IV) on Saturday at the rink in Lansing.