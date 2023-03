SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys basketball team is off to the NYSPHSAA Final Four, rolling past Owego 72-38 in the Class B Regional Final.

Omar Robinson led the way for the Warriors with 18 points. Shawn Mayes chipped in 17 points and Kam Langdon added 16 in the win for Westhill.

Westhill advances to the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals to face Newark (Section V Champion) next Saturday in Glens Falls.