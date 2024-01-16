SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of the top two teams in the OHSL Liberty II Division, Westhill held off Chittenango 84-76.

Westhill sophomore Eli Prince scored a career-high 34 points in the win. Kam Langdon scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half, helping the Warriors edge the Bears. Ryan Moesch, who came into the game as the fourth leading scorer in the country (36.4 points per game), dropped a game-high 46 points in the loss for Chittenango.

Westhill (10-2) is back in action on Thursday at Mexico. Chittenango (9-5) heads to Homer on Thursday to take on the Trojans.