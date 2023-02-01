President Biden’s approval rating has held steady following the disclosure that he had classified documents from his time as vice president at a private residence and his old office, according to a new poll.

The Monmouth University survey released Wednesday showed Biden’s approval rating rose 1 point, from 42 percent in December to 43 percent last month, while his disapproval rating fell from 50 percent to 48 percent. This is the first time in Monmouth’s polling that his disapproval rating was below 50 percent since September 2021.

A plurality of respondents, 38 percent, said they are very concerned that the documents found at Biden’s home would pose a national security threat if they fell into the wrong hands, while 29 percent said they are somewhat concerned and 29 percent said they are not too concerned.

But that concern did not appear to affect Biden’s overall approval rating in the poll.

Meanwhile, 40 percent said they are very concerned that the documents found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida could pose a threat to national security.

Only 22 percent said they are very concerned about the documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s residence in Indiana, while 34 percent said they are somewhat concerned and 39 percent said they are not too concerned.

Biden has maintained that he did not know about the classified documents, but 58 percent of respondents said they believe he knew the documents were there. One-third said they think he did not know.

Pence has said the same, but half of respondents said they believe he knew the documents were in his home.

Four out of five respondents said they believe Trump knew classified documents were in his home.

Pollsters also found an overwhelming majority, 85 percent, believe other former presidents and vice presidents likely have classified documents in their homes or offices.

The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to check their belongings for classified documents following the disclosures about Biden’s and Pence’s records.

The Monmouth survey was conducted from Jan. 26 to 30 among 805 adults. The margin of error was plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.