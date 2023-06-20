Congressional Democrats are planning floor speeches and procedural maneuvers on bills in an effort to draw attention to reproductive rights ahead of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

This Saturday will mark one year since the high court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which ended the constitutional right to an abortion and marked the start of a new era in abortion politics.

In the Senate, Democrats said they will make floor speeches and seek unanimous consent on a series of bills to “protect women’s fundamental freedoms.”

“Senate Democrats will force Republicans to go on the record once again, and explain to the American people why they refuse to codify our right to contraception, why they refuse to let women travel across state lines for lifesaving health care,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

Democrats currently don’t have the votes to overcome a filibuster and codify Roe’s protections into law. Instead, their actions are aimed at keeping abortion in the front of voters’ minds and highlighting what they say is Republican extremism.

Abortion was a winning issue for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, and lawmakers want to continue that trend heading into the 2024 presidential election.

“As we fight to get the votes we need to restore Roe, it’s imperative that we make plain to the country just how extreme and dangerous Republicans’ anti-abortion agenda is,” Murray said.

Murray and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said they will seek unanimous consent on four bills: to enshrine into law the right to use birth control, to protect women traveling out of state to receive abortion care, to protect the providers from abortion-friendly states who would treat them and a measure to expand ​​online privacy protections so health and location data can’t be used against someone.

In the House, Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette (Colo.), Barbara Lee (Calif), and Judy Chu (Calif.), are planning to file a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation that would codify into law a nationwide right to an abortion before viability.

The Women’s Health Protection Act has passed the House twice without any Republican votes, but failed to advance in the Senate. A spokesman for DeGette said the three lawmakers have been working closely with Democratic leadership to make the legislation a priority.

The effort is a long shot. Democrats control 213 House seats, so even if every single one of them endorses the petition, they would need at least five Republicans to get the 218 signatures they need.